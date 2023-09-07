Himachal CM prays for state's peace and prosperity at Chanour Shiva Temple in Kangra

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a visit to the historic Shiva temple in Chanour, Kangra district on Thursday and offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the state and its people, said an official statement from the government of Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister shared his long-standing connection with the temple, emphasizing that he had been a frequent visitor even before assuming office as Chief Minister.

In response to a query regarding the prohibition of crusher activities in the Beas river basin and its tributaries, he clarified that the state government has opted to halt these operations keeping in view the difficulties brought about by the extraordinarily heavy monsoon rains this season. CM emphasized that "this prohibition extends beyond Kangra and encompasses Kullu, Mandi, and Hamirpur districts within the state. This measure is enforced under the Disaster Management Act of 2005, with the primary objective of preserving the delicate ecological equilibrium and safeguarding the environment, communities, and infrastructure of the state."

He affirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the environment and ensuring the well-being of its citizens in the face of changing weather patterns and natural disasters. As part of the event, he also planted a sapling at the forest rest house Dadasiba in the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly segment.

On this occasion, MLA Sanjay Rattan and Hoshiyar Singh, Congress leader Surender Mankotia, Nardev Kanwar and Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal, SP Shalini Agnihotri and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)