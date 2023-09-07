Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to celebrate state's Foundation Day on 'Poila Boishakh'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be officially observed as the state's Foundation Day.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:27 IST
West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to celebrate state's Foundation Day on 'Poila Boishakh'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be officially observed as the state's Foundation Day. CM Mamata Banerjee said that a resolution has been passed by the West Bengal State Assembly in this regard and the day will be officially observed as 'Bangla Dibas.'

Taking to X (Former Twitter), Mamata Banerjee said, "I am delighted to announce that the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution and unanimously agreed on 'Bangla Dibas.' Henceforth, Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be our Foundation Day, symbolising our rich heritage and vibrant culture." She further informed that 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal' written by Rabindranath Tagore will be the new state anthem.

"Simultaneously, 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal,' penned by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, will become our new State Anthem. This is a day of great pride for us all. Let's celebrate our progress and togetherness!" she said. Earlier West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had announced the Paschim Banga Diwas (West Bengal Day) will be celebrated on June 20 annually and it will be noted as the official foundation day of the state.

On June 20, 1947, the Bengal Legislative Council passed the West Bengal Bill, which led to the creation of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023