Even after 120 days of atrocity, why is charge sheet not filed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questions officials 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned the officials as to why no charge sheet has been registered against the accused in caste atrocity and caste atrocity murder cases even after 120 days and warned that action should be taken against the SPs and DCPs. In the state-level Vigilance and in-charge Committee meeting held on Thursday at the Conference hall, Vidhana Soudha presented the figures and questioned the officials.

Out of the 10,893 cases registered in the last five years, 1,100 cases have not been charged within 120 days. This shows the indifference of the officers towards Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This will not give justice to the victims. He warned that this could not be tolerated. If a charge sheet is not filed within 90 days under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) and under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act within 60 days, the accused can get bail easily. He questioned if those who get easy bail will have a fear of the law.

There is an opinion that Karnataka Police is number one in the country. But under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the rate of punishment is 3.44 per cent only. Does this mean that the police department has been negligent regarding the SC/ST atrocities cases in the last five years, our government will not tolerate this. He warned that SP and DCPs will be made directly responsible and action will be taken for the delay and he also directed the DG and IG to take action against the investigators of the cases.

Meanwhile, he further stated a review meeting should be held every month regarding the progress of the investigation of these cases. The CM said that a circular will be issued to all MLAs, and district in-charge ministers to review the progress of of atrocity cases in KDP meetings.

Another circular will be issued that the district commissioners must conduct a meeting and review the progress. This is due to the non-review of cases of atrocities in district and taluk KDP meetings. The CM gave clear instructions that MLAs, District Ministers, and DC-SPs must review these cases. (ANI)

