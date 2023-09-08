Niger gives US ambassador 48 hours to leave country -AFP
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 01:07 IST
Niger has given the U.S. ambassador to the country 48 hours to leave, AFP reported on Friday.
The new U.S. Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon only arrived in the capital, Niamey, earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Niger
- Niamey
- Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Ace king Isner says he will retire after U.S. Open
Tennis-Best of the rest: Another surprise in store in U.S. Open women's draw?
Tennis-American men's U.S. Open drought poised to continue, says McEnroe
Tennis-Holder Swiatek faces U.S. Open test with top ranking under threat
Tennis-Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows