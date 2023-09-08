Left Menu

Govt rolls out 3rd phase of mandatory gold hallmarking in 55 new districts in 17 states/UT

The government on Friday said the third phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts has come into force in 55 new districts in 16 states and one Union territory. The third phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover an additional 55 new districts in 16 states and one Union territory, it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 14:17 IST
Govt rolls out 3rd phase of mandatory gold hallmarking in 55 new districts in 17 states/UT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said the third phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts has come into force in 55 new districts in 16 states and one Union territory. Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and was voluntary in nature till June 16, 2021, when the government decided to implement mandatory gold hallmarking in a phased manner. Currently, a total of 343 districts are covered under mandatory hallmarking. In the first phase, launched on June 23, 2021, 256 districts were covered, while the second phase from April 4, 2022, included 32 more districts.

According to the Consumer Affairs Ministry, an order for implementation of the third phase of the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and gold artefacts was notified on September 8. The third phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover an additional 55 new districts in 16 states and one Union territory, it said in a statement. Eight districts, including East Champaran, will be covered in Bihar, five districts each in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and four districts in Telangana under the third phase.

Three districts each will be covered in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, while two districts each in Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

In Rajasthan, the mandatory gold hallmarking will be implemented in one district -- Jalore -- during the third phase. Nodal agency Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has successfully implemented mandatory hallmarking in the last two phases, wherein more than 4 lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) every day. Since the implementation of mandatory hallmarking, the ministry said, the number of registered jewellers has increased from 34,647 to 1,81,590, while Assaying and Hallmarking Centers (AHCs) rose to 1,471 from 945. ''More than 26 crore articles of gold jewellery have been hallmarked with HUID so far,'' the ministry said. Consumers are encouraged to verify the authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with the HUID number purchased by using 'verify HUID' in the BIS Care App, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

The number of downloads of the BIS Care App has increased from 2.3 lakhs during 2021-22 to 12.4 lakh in the current financial year. Further, more than one crore hits of 'verify HUID' in the BIS Care App have been recorded as of date in the span of the last two years, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023