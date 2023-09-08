Gold rises Rs 100; silver remains flat

Gold price rose by Rs 100 to Rs 60,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong cues in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,050 per 10 grams.

However, silver remained flat at Rs 74,100 per kilogram.

In the global markets, gold was trading higher at USD 1,923 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 23.02 per ounce.

''Gold prices rose on Friday on the back of safe-haven demand and a pullback in Treasury yields,'' Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

