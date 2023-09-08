Left Menu

Ukraine finds it harder to secure weapon supplies, Russia sanctions - Zelenskiy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:22 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Ukraine was finding it harder and slower to secure sanctions on Russia and weapon supplies to help fend off Moscow's forces.

Speaking at a conference in the Ukrainian capital, he said Ukraine's three-month-old counteroffensive would make faster gains in the south and east if Kyiv's military received more powerful weapons.

"The war is slowing down. This is true, we recognise this. All the processes are becoming harder and slowing down: from sanctions to the delivery of weapons," he said in comments from the conference that were posted on his website.

