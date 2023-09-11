Left Menu

2 killed, 6 injured in car-truck collision in Assam's Dibrugarh

According to officials, the accident took place in the Lepetkata area of Dibrugarh late Sunday night, in which an SUV coming from Dibrugarh and going towards Guwahati collided head on with an oncoming truck. 

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:50 IST
2 killed, 6 injured in car-truck collision in Assam's Dibrugarh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed while six others were seriously injured when a car collided head on with an oncoming truck in Assam's Dibrugarh, police said on Monday. According to officials, the accident took place in the Lepetkata area of Dibrugarh late Sunday night, in which an SUV coming from Dibrugarh and going towards Guwahati collided head on with an oncoming truck.

The car driver and a woman identified as Pushpa Sureka died in the accident. Six others including two children and a woman have been admitted to a hospital, said officials. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the police were further investigating the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, seven people were killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia. The victims were travelling in Tata Magic vehicle when it was hit by a speeding truck at the Kakopathar area on Tuesday night. Bibhas Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI over the phone that, seven persons had died in the incident.

"A total of 12 persons were injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital. We have detained the truck driver," Bibhas Das said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023