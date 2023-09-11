1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court commits case against Jagdish Tytler to district judge for further hearing

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday committed the 1984 Anti Sikh riots case to the court of District Judge for further proceedings. The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against former congress MP Jagdish Tytler. This case pertains to the alleged killings of three Sikhs in Pul Bangash area in 1984.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand after scrutiny of documents committed the case to the court of District judge for further hearing. The next date of hearing is September 18.

On August 5, Tytler had appeared before the court against the summons issued by the court after taking Cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet. Thereafter, he appeared through video conferencing. Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4 by the sessions court after hearing his bail application. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20.

This case is connected with the killing of three persons in Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984. The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed charge-sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of then Prime Minister of India, on 31 October 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet. In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November, 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against then Member of Parliament and others.

During CBI investigation, evidences came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops. (ANI)

