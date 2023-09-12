MNRE disposes of 650 public grievances during Nov 2022-Aug 2023 period

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said on Tuesday that it has disposed of 650 public grievances from November last year to August this year as part of a government campaign. A special campaign for reducing pending grievances was conducted during the period by the ministry and its undertakings, including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd, according to a statement. ''Achievements of the campaign were achieving 100 per cent targets in the category of Inter-Ministerial Consultation (IMC) references and PMO (Prime Minister's Office) references,'' it said. More than 650 public grievances were disposed of, over 50 e-files were closed, and around 900 files weeded out, it said. Special emphasis was given under the campaign to maintain cleanliness on office premises to weed out old records and papers, and dispose of references from MPs, Parliamentary assurance, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)