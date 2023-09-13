Left Menu

Kim and Putin to dine on crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be offered a menu including duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef with a choice of Russian wines, a Kremlin reporter said on Wednesday. The menu begins with a salad of duck, fig and nectarine followed by Russian "pelmeni" dumplings made with Kamchatka crab and then a White Amur fish soup and a sorbet from sea buckthorn.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image Credit: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be offered a menu including duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef with a choice of Russian wines, a Kremlin reporter said on Wednesday.

The menu begins with a salad of duck, fig and nectarine followed by Russian "pelmeni" dumplings made with Kamchatka crab and then a White Amur fish soup and a sorbet from sea buckthorn. For the main course, the leaders have a choice of sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes or an entrecote of marbled beef with grilled vegetables.

For dessert, they will be offered red bilberries from the taiga with pine nuts and condensed milk. White and red wines from the Divnomorskoe manor from southern Russia are offered.

