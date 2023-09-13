Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, oil holds gains ahead of key US inflation data

then you'll get quite severe markets movements this afternoon." The euro, meanwhile, was supported by a hawkish shift in expectations for the European Central Bank on Thursday, with bets now favouring a hike, after a Reuters report that the ECB expects inflation will stay above 3% next year in its updated forecasts. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was steady.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, oil holds gains ahead of key US inflation data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares fell on Wednesday as markets braced for key U.S. inflation data, with a spike in oil prices fuelling anxiety that price pressures are proving more ingrained than hoped.

European stocks fell as much as 0.5% in early trading, with rate-sensitive tech stocks losing 0.8%. The crucial U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due at 1230 GMT, will shed light on the inflation outlook and provide some clarity over whether the Federal Reserve has finished raising rates.

While core CPI is seen cooling to 4.3% year-on-year in August from 4.7%, rising energy costs are forecast to keep headline inflation elevated at 3.6%. And the latest spike in oil prices to 10-month highs is unlikely to escape the Fed's attention. "We are praying that the consensus will be right, which will show that inflation is moderating," said Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management

"The real risk here is that it doesn't show that ... then you'll get quite severe markets movements this afternoon." The euro, meanwhile, was supported by a hawkish shift in expectations for the European Central Bank on Thursday, with bets now favouring a hike, after a Reuters report that the ECB expects inflation will stay above 3% next year in its updated forecasts.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was steady. Wall Street futures gauges pointed to slim losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% overnight, with the Nasdaq losing 1%.

Fuelling worries over persistent inflation were oil prices, which firmed after hitting a 10-month peak a day earlier. Benchmark Brent futures edged higher by 0.3% to $92.38 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 0.4%, to $89.24 a barrel.

Treasury yields also climbed on Wednesday, with the two-year note touching 5.0263%, compared with a U.S. close of 5.005%. Ten-year yields held at 4.2842%, up from the close of 4.264%. Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%.

ECB HIKE BETS The euro was down 0.1% at $1.074, after nearing one-week highs on the Reuters story which was published late on Tuesday.

Markets have moved to favour a rate hike from the ECB on Thursday with a 75% probability, up from less than 50% last week. "The leak raises the possibility of a hawkish hike which would be much more supportive for the EUR," said Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered, referring to the Reuters report.

"Our baseline view is that the ECB will signal a hawkish hold and be deterred by soft growth from further hikes... We think it is a close call." The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, was steady at 104.61, after slipping to a one-week low on Monday and clocking its largest daily fall in two months.

The dollar recovered some of its recent losses against the yen, up 0.2% to 147.35 yen after comments from Japan's top central banker on a possible early exit from its negative interest rate policy sent the Japanese currency soaring. Gold, seen as a safe haven, was steady at $1,911.30 per ounce.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023