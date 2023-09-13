Cabinet approves Rs 1,650 cr for 75 lakh LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme

The government on Wednesday approved the release of Rs 1,650 crore to oil marketing companies towards a scheme for providing 75 lakh LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here.

With the provision for an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, the total number of beneficiaries under the PMUY scheme will increase to 10.35 crores.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by the Prime Minister in May 2016 to provide LPG connections to women of below poverty line (BPL) families.

