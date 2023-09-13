Left Menu

Nagaland distributes 20 motorcycles with ice boxes to promote fish business

Seeing the success of the trial, the department proposed for 20 motorcycles during 2022-23 and the Centre provided it under PMMSY, he said.Fish-farmers and unemployed youths from all the districts of the state were selected as beneficiaries, said director of FAR Rongsennungba.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-09-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 17:22 IST
Nagaland distributes 20 motorcycles with ice boxes to promote fish business
  • Country:
  • India

To celebrate the country's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Nagaland department of fisheries and aquatic resources (F&AR) on Wednesday distributed 20 motorcycles with ice boxes to unemployed youths to promote fish business.

MLA and advisor to the department, A. Pangjung Jamir, handed over the keys and documents during the ceremonial distribution held at the directorate as part of the centrally sponsored scheme – Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Speaking on the occasion, Jamir said fish is an extremely perishable food commodity unless frozen and stored in deep freezers for which the department came with the idea to provide motorcycles with ice boxes to unemployed youths to encourage sustainable fish business.

He said the motorcycles with ice boxes can be used to supply fish in the interior areas where four wheelers cannot ply.

The department had distributed two motorcycles on a trial basis in 2020-21, said additional director of F&AR, Lotimenba. Seeing the success of the trial, the department proposed for 20 motorcycles during 2022-23 and the Centre provided it under PMMSY, he said.

Fish-farmers and unemployed youths from all the districts of the state were selected as beneficiaries, said director of F&AR Rongsennungba. He said district officers would be constantly monitoring the beneficiaries so that the actual use is made lest the motorcycles would be confiscated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023