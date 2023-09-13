Nagaland distributes 20 motorcycles with ice boxes to promote fish business

To celebrate the country's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Nagaland department of fisheries and aquatic resources (F&AR) on Wednesday distributed 20 motorcycles with ice boxes to unemployed youths to promote fish business.

MLA and advisor to the department, A. Pangjung Jamir, handed over the keys and documents during the ceremonial distribution held at the directorate as part of the centrally sponsored scheme – Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Speaking on the occasion, Jamir said fish is an extremely perishable food commodity unless frozen and stored in deep freezers for which the department came with the idea to provide motorcycles with ice boxes to unemployed youths to encourage sustainable fish business.

He said the motorcycles with ice boxes can be used to supply fish in the interior areas where four wheelers cannot ply.

The department had distributed two motorcycles on a trial basis in 2020-21, said additional director of F&AR, Lotimenba. Seeing the success of the trial, the department proposed for 20 motorcycles during 2022-23 and the Centre provided it under PMMSY, he said.

Fish-farmers and unemployed youths from all the districts of the state were selected as beneficiaries, said director of F&AR Rongsennungba. He said district officers would be constantly monitoring the beneficiaries so that the actual use is made lest the motorcycles would be confiscated.

