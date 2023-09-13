'Impeccable leadership': BJP Parliament Board passes resolution congratulating PM Modi on success of G20 summit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament Board on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful completion of the G20 summit in India and highlighting his "impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment". "We, BJP Karyakartas, extend our deepest appreciation and warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi on 9-10th September, 2023. We note with great pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment showcased by PM Modi at the Summit," the resolution passed by the party on Wednesday read.

Complimenting the Prime Minister on the New Delhi Declaration, the resolution stated, "The declaration is a testament to foresight, acting as a guiding beacon for our times and beyond." Commenting about participation in the G20 Summit, the resolution said, "It also shows the world's recognition and confidence in India's potential and Prime Minister Modi's dynamic leadership."

"We compliment PM Modi for showcasing to the world a human-centric model of development, moving beyond the conventional GDP-focused growth trajectory taken in the previous years," it added. Lauding Prime Minister Modi's efforts in including the African Union in the G20, the resolution said, "This is in line with PM Modi's vision to ensure that the Global South has strong representation in such bodies."

Mentioning India's leadership in launching the Global Biofuels Alliance during the G20 Summit, the resolution said, "It has equally gladdened us to see India take the lead in the Global Biofuels Alliance, which will go a long way in furthering sustainability." Complimenting PM Modi on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, the resolution said, "The birth of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor ranks as a watershed moment for the world...We compliment PM Modi for playing a pivotal role in conceiving this Corridor." (ANI)

