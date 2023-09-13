Kerala reports another case of Nipah, govt forms 19 committees to monitor outbreak

Amid rising concerns over the return of the Nipah virus in Kerala, the state government has strengthened measures to prevent the spread of the infection a day after two deaths from the same were confirmed Kozhikode district. Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of the infection has gone up to three with the confirmation of one more positive case of Nipah in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said, "So far, three samples have tested Nipah positive. We have started contact tracing. Of 706 contacts, 77 are in the high-risk category, 153 health workers are in the low-risk category," Veena George said. She said that the Kerala government has formed 19 committees to monitor the outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state.

"We have arranged a telemedicine facility. We have formulated 19 committees for monitoring the Nipah virus outbreak. No person who is in the high-risk category has any symptoms," Veena George said. "Root maps of the deceased have been published. Those patients in the high-risk category are requested to remain inside their respective houses. If they have any symptoms, they can contact the call center," she said.

She further said that if a person under isolation reports any symptoms, then he/she will be moved to the medical college. "We have arranged a telemedicine facility. We have formulated 19 committees for monitoring the Nipah virus outbreak. No person who is in the high-risk category has any symptoms. We have 75 rooms for isolation in the medical college," she said.

Minister George said that 13 people who are on the contact list are admitted to the medical college and their health condition is stable. "Those who are in isolation can use the support of volunteers. Volunteers will be appointed by panchayats. More rooms will be set up in hospitals for isolation," she said.

Till the 24th of this month, if necessary the district collector can ban gatherings in Kozhikode district. The person who died due to Nipah on 20th August is the index case, said the Minister. A state-level control room has been opened in the office of the health directorate, and a State-level rapid response team held a meeting today, she added. (ANI)

