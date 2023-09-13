Left Menu

Prisoner escapes from medical college in UP's Meerut, 5 policemen suspended

An order in this regard was issued by Bareilly SSP, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan. The SSP has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the escape of the prisoner. 

13-09-2023
Five policemen were suspended on Wednesday after a prisoner in Bareilly police custody escaped from the Meerut Medical College, officials said. An order in this regard was issued by Bareilly SSP, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan. The SSP has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the escape of the prisoner.

The five policemen had taken the prisoner from Bareilly jail to Meerut Medical College for treatment, said Bareilly police. As per the reports, a report has been lodged by the local post-in-charge against five policemen who took the prisoner from Bareilly jail to Meerut College for treatment and the report has been lodged against the absconding prisoner as well.

According to the Bareilly police, the five policemen have been identified as Chief Constable Khem Singh, Constable Yusuf, Rahul Kumar, Akash, and Sudhanshu Yadav while the absconding prisoner has been identified as Kaale who was taken to Lajpat Rai Medical College, Meerut by the five policemen on Saturday. The prisoner escaped from police custody after opening his handcuffs on Saturday night after which the local police post in charge lodged a report against the five police personnel including the prisoner, said police.

Officials further mentioned that prisoner Kale Khan's escape from Medical College Hospital was captured on CCTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

