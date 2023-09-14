MP: Former CM Kamal Nath writes to CM Chouhan for providing relief funds to farmers

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for providing relief funds to farmers whose crop got damaged due to less rainfall in the state. A copy of the letter, which is with ANI, reads, "The farmers are currently suffering from the severe effects of natural disaster in the state. Information has been received from the districts of Khargone, Sehore, Vidisha, Dhar, Neemuch, Harda, Hoshangabad etc. that due to the drought situation created in the state following less rainfall for a long period and due to the attack of tobacco caterpillar, soybean crop has suffered a lot."

It has also been informed by the farmer that even after spraying pesticides two-three times, the caterpillar infestation has not been controlled, which indicates the sale of fake and adulterated pesticides in the market. Farmers are protesting in many districts demanding survey of crop damage and distribution of relief fund, but till now no effective action has been taken in the districts. Farmers across the state are on the path of agitation, the letter further read. "The farmers in the state are extremely suffering and worried due to the loss of soybean crop, but still no positive initiative is visible from the government regarding the survey of crop loss and distribution of relief fund, which shows the insensitivity of the government towards the real problem of the farmers. The pain and dissatisfaction of the farmers in the state is continuously increasing and there is a need for immediate distribution of relief funds," it added.

He further wrote that it was requested to urgently conduct a survey of the crop loss of the farmer under Revenue Book Circular 6 (4) and after assessing the loss, distribute the relief amount within seven days, so that the affected farmer gets immediate relief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)