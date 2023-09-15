CAG bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for ‘outstanding implementation’ of Official Language Policy

The office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has been conferred 'Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar' by the Home Ministry for "outstanding implementation" of Official Language Policy. The award was presented by Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra to the Director General (Rajbhasha) of the CAG office in Pune on Friday, a release said.

"The award has been conferred for outstanding implementation of Official Language Policy in the Ministry/Department category with more than 300 personnel for the year 2022-23," it said. Director General Bhawani Shankar received the "first" award on behalf of CAG office.

Home Ministry's Rajbhasha Vibhag congratulated the CAG office working under the guidance of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India GC Murmu for "outstanding work in Hindi" and for securing the first position. The CAG had formed a committee for the better implementation of 'rajbhasha policies' last year in 'Hindi Pakhwada 2022'.

In order to create awareness about official work through Hindi and to accelerate the use of the language, 'Hindi Pakhwada 2023 is being organized in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India from September 14 to September 29. According to Article 343 of the Constitution, the official language of the Union is Hindi and the script is Devanagari and necessary directions have been given in Article 351 for the development of Hindi language (ANI)

