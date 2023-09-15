Left Menu

Two women run over by reversing KSRTC bus in Karnataka's Tumakuru

"The two women who died in the incident were hit by the KSRTC bus driver while he reversing the vehicle at the bus stop in Tumkuru. Several people were trying to board the bus when the accident took place," said police.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two women died after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver hit them while reversing the vehicle at a bus stop in Tumakuru district on Friday, said police. According to Tumakuru city police, both deceased were residents of K Shettihalli village in Karnataka's Mandya district.

Police added that the two deceased were en route to the Maha Lakshmi Temple in Tumakuru's Goravanahalli. "The two women who died in the incident were hit by the KSRTC bus driver while reversing the vehicle at the bus stop in Tumakuru. Several people were trying to board the bus when the accident took place," said police.

After the incident occurred, the driver fled the spot. Police have registered a case against the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier today, four people were killed while three were critically injured in a road accident in Andhra's Chittoor when an ambulance hit a parked tanker on the Chittoor Tirupati highway, said Police. The front of the ambulance was completely damaged due to the impact of the collision.

The incident reportedly took place near the Tellagundla Palle village. The four deceased include one woman and three men, said officials. As per the information received, the injured were shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital by the Police. (ANI)

