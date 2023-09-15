Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests 4 drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth over Rs 1 cr

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit in Mumbai arrested four drug peddlers and seized drugs worth over Rs 1 crore from their possession, officials said on Friday. The arrests were made in Colaba and Dongri areas.

As per officials, around 705 gms of MD drugs, worth Rs 1.41 crore, were found from the accused persons. A case under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

