Areas in east Madhya Pradesh witness heavy rainfall 

Parts of east Madhya Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall in the past twenty-four hours.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of east Madhya Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall in the past twenty-four hours. "Multiple areas in East Madhya Pradesh witnessed significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. Barghat and Paraswada received 24 cm each, Waraseoni 21 cm, Lakhnadon 17 cm and Kurai recorded 17 cm of rainfall each. Stay informed," India Meteorological Department posted on X.

A sudden burst of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed several parts of Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region on Friday morning. The rain gave relief to people from the sweltering heat of the past few days.

IMD had said in the morning in a post on X that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR. (ANI)

