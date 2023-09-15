Left Menu

Poland will impose its own ban on Ukrainian grain, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:30 IST
Poland will impose its own ban on Ukrainian grain, says PM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland will itself extend a ban on Ukrainian grains into Poland from midnight, the prime minister said on Friday, after the European Union said it would not extend a ban it had imposed.

"We will extend this ban despite their disagreement, despite the European Commission's disagreement," Mateusz Morawiecki told a rally in the northeastern town of Elk. "We will do it because it is in the interest of the Polish farmer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

