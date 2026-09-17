Airspace Disruptions in South-Eastern Poland

In a recent announcement on X, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency confirmed the temporary suspension of air operations at two key airports in south-eastern Poland, specifically in Lublin and Rzeszow. The move comes as a direct consequence of ongoing military aviation activities in the region.

The decision to halt flights underscores the challenges faced by Polish authorities in ensuring the safe and efficient management of both military and civilian airspace. The suspension is part of a series of measures aimed at accommodating military operations without compromising civilian air travel safety.

This disruption could lead to a cascade of effects on regional air travel, potentially affecting both domestic and international passengers. Authorities are working closely with military and aviation bodies to minimize inconvenience and ensure a prompt return to normalcy.