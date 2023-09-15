Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 2-day police remand

Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan – who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh and adjoining areas of the state late Thursday night – was sent to a two-day police remand by the district court on Friday. Khan was reported to have been arrested from the house of one of his relatives on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and was brought to Nuh on Friday.

Khan, who was arrested by a special investigation team of the Haryana police was produced in a local district court in Nuh later in the day. The police then sought his custody from the court for thorough interrogation. Speaking about the case Mamman Khan's Advocate Mohammed Mujeeb said, "Mamman Khan has been arrested under 189 (A) and other sections of the IT Act. An FIR was registered against him at the Nagina Police Station in Nuh."

"The police had sought 7-day custody for Mamman Khan in the District and Sessions Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CGM) Joginder Singh. Two-day remand was given to the police," added the Advocate. Haryana Police on Friday said that Mamman Khan was involved in the violence that occurred in Nuh on July 31 and was present at the site just before a clash broke out.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia, while talking to the reporters, said that there are charges of inciting violence against the Congress MLA. "There are charges of inciting violence against him. He will be produced before the court by police to obtain his remand. So far, investigation reveals his involvement. Facts reveal that he was present at the site just before violence broke out," the Nuh SP said.

He appealed to people of the district to offer 'Jumha namaz' (Friday prayers) at their home as section 144 of CrPc has been imposed. Khan was arrested by Haryana police in the early hours of Friday, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had named him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence.

Khan, who was arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana police, will be produced in a local district court in Nuh today. Violence broke out in Nuh during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram. The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on September 12, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case when he was not present in Nuh the day the violence broke out.

Mamman Khan had also filed a petition in the High Court regarding his bail and security. While hearing the case, the court rejected Khan's bail and security petition and asked him to approach the lower court. The next hearing in the case will be on October 19. The Haryana government has also ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the district for two days to prevent "the spread of misinformation and rumours".

A government order in this regard does not mention anything about Khan's arrest though. "This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 15 (10:00hrs) to September 16 (23:59hrs)," says the order issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary TV SN Prasad. (ANI)

