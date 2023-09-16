EXCLUSIVE-IMF, World Bank to decide on October Morocco meetings on Monday -Georgieva
The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will decide on Monday whether to proceed with their annual meetings in October in earthquake-hit Morocco after a completing a "thorough review" of the country's ability to host the meetings, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters.
Georgieva also said in an exclusive interview the IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Morocco to provide a $1.3 billion loan to bolster the country's resilience to climate-related disasters from the Fund's new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
