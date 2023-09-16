Left Menu

Shipra River overflows in MP’s Ujjain; temples, ghats submerged

SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) team, Home Guard jawans, and Municipal Corporation employees are deployed at Ramghat for the security of the people.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 12:18 IST
Shipra River overflows in MP’s Ujjain; temples, ghats submerged
Overflowing Shipra River in Ujjain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is overflowing due to heavy rains in the district and temples on the bank of the river have been submerged. SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) team, Home Guard jawans, and Municipal Corporation employees are deployed at Ramghat for the security of the people.

"It has been raining continuously since yesterday evening. The Home Guard teams and SDRF swimming teams are deployed here. Our personnel are present around the Ramghat area. We have evacuated the places where there is a possibility of water logging and our soldiers are deployed on the way to the Ramghat also," Home Guard Ishwar Lal Chaudhary told ANI. He added that all the temples situated at Ramghat were submerged. The people were informed and given help in removing the shops.

Municipal Corporation employee and Ramghat in-charge Neeraj Kumar said, "Our teams of Ujjain Municipal Corporation are deployed here. It is known that due to rains in Indore and Dewas, the entire water level there flows towards the Shipra River. At present, the water level here has increased to a great extent. As soon as the water level decreases, we will wash the Ramghat by installing pumps." About 20 feet of water is flowing in front of the Ramgarh police outpost here. The water is one and a half feet below the big bridge. There is a possibility that the big bridge could sink in some time, Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Ramghat Purohit Lota Guru told ANI, "Due to continuous rain, the Shipra River has been overflowing after midnight. Suddenly, there has been so much water that all our places of worship have been submerged. All our worship materials have been washed away. The river has assumed its Rudra form and there is a possibility of floods." In view of the situation, the district administration has declared a day's holiday for all private and government schools till class 12 in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023