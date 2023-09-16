Shipra River overflows in MP’s Ujjain; temples, ghats submerged

The Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is overflowing due to heavy rains in the district and temples on the bank of the river have been submerged. SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) team, Home Guard jawans, and Municipal Corporation employees are deployed at Ramghat for the security of the people.

"It has been raining continuously since yesterday evening. The Home Guard teams and SDRF swimming teams are deployed here. Our personnel are present around the Ramghat area. We have evacuated the places where there is a possibility of water logging and our soldiers are deployed on the way to the Ramghat also," Home Guard Ishwar Lal Chaudhary told ANI. He added that all the temples situated at Ramghat were submerged. The people were informed and given help in removing the shops.

Municipal Corporation employee and Ramghat in-charge Neeraj Kumar said, "Our teams of Ujjain Municipal Corporation are deployed here. It is known that due to rains in Indore and Dewas, the entire water level there flows towards the Shipra River. At present, the water level here has increased to a great extent. As soon as the water level decreases, we will wash the Ramghat by installing pumps." About 20 feet of water is flowing in front of the Ramgarh police outpost here. The water is one and a half feet below the big bridge. There is a possibility that the big bridge could sink in some time, Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Ramghat Purohit Lota Guru told ANI, "Due to continuous rain, the Shipra River has been overflowing after midnight. Suddenly, there has been so much water that all our places of worship have been submerged. All our worship materials have been washed away. The river has assumed its Rudra form and there is a possibility of floods." In view of the situation, the district administration has declared a day's holiday for all private and government schools till class 12 in the district. (ANI)

