Dutch police use water cannon to clear climate protesters from highway

Dutch police on Saturday used water cannon to clear several hundred people blocking a major highway in The Hague to protest government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. "All protesters who were blocking the A12 (highway) have been removed," police said in a statement.

Led by Extinction Rebellion, protesters have vowed to continue blocking the highway every day until policy is changed. Saturday was the 8th consecutive day of protests.

