UP: Death toll in lift collapse at Greater Noida rises to 8

The death toll in the lift collapse incident in Greater Noida rose to eight on Saturday, according to the district magistrate.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:29 IST
UP: Death toll in lift collapse at Greater Noida rises to 8
Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the lift collapse incident at an under-construction site in Greater Noida rose to eight on Saturday, according to the District Magistrate. The lift collapsed at an under-construction site of Amrapali Builders on Friday.

Gautam Buddha Nagar DM Manish Kumar Verma said, "The CMS informed us in the morning that four people died out of the five people, that were heavily injured in the incident. It is very unfortunate and their remains are being sent to their homes." "FIR has been registered in the case. Investigation is underway, we will take strict actions on any negligence found", he further added.

According to the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, nine people were trapped in the passenger lift that collapsed from the 14th Floor of the under-construction tower. Four people died on the spot while five people were admitted to the hospital for treatment, after being heavily injured.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against General Managers of Girdhari Lal Constructions, Harish Sharma, Rishabh Arora, Lovejeet, General Managers of NBCC- Vikas, Aditya Chandra and mechanical in charge Rahul, site in charge Devendra Sharma, Sunil, Shailendra and other officials after the lift collapsed. Police have registered the FIR under sections 304, 308, 337, 338, 287, 34 and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013.

"It was known to the relevant authorities that the lift was not working properly. The labourers and workers had complained to the officials, but no appropriate step was taken. The incident happened because of the carelessness as no safety norms were adopted at the site," FIR said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

