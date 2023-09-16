Left Menu

Delhi: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition as e-rickshaw catches fire in Nand Nagri

As per the investigation, it was found that all three passengers were travelling in an e-rickshaw from Mandoli Chungi to Shahdara. Upon reaching near Nand Nagri area, smoke started coming out of the e-rickshaw.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:17 IST
Delhi: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition as e-rickshaw catches fire in Nand Nagri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman succumbed to injuries while two were in critical condition after getting trapped inside a burning e-rickshaw in the Nand Nagri area of Delhi. As per the investigation, it was found that all three passengers were travelling in an e-rickshaw from Mandoli Chungi to Shahdara. Upon reaching near Nand Nagri area, smoke started coming out of the e-rickshaw. The passengers cautioned the driver, who jumped off the moving rickshaw, leaving the passengers behind. Before the passengers could escape, the rickshaw burst into flames.

According to the police, a case was registered under section 285/287/337 of IPC and the accused driver, Ratan Lal was arrested. Further, on September 15, victim Omi Devi, with 90 per cent burn injuries, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Section 304A of IPC was added to the case accordingly.

On the same day, another victim Pushpraj was shifted to AIIMS Hospital from GTB Hospital. As per preliminary information, the reason behind the fire seems to be a malfunctioning battery of the e-rickshaw.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023