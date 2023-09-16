Delhi: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition as e-rickshaw catches fire in Nand Nagri

A woman succumbed to injuries while two were in critical condition after getting trapped inside a burning e-rickshaw in the Nand Nagri area of Delhi. As per the investigation, it was found that all three passengers were travelling in an e-rickshaw from Mandoli Chungi to Shahdara. Upon reaching near Nand Nagri area, smoke started coming out of the e-rickshaw. The passengers cautioned the driver, who jumped off the moving rickshaw, leaving the passengers behind. Before the passengers could escape, the rickshaw burst into flames.

According to the police, a case was registered under section 285/287/337 of IPC and the accused driver, Ratan Lal was arrested. Further, on September 15, victim Omi Devi, with 90 per cent burn injuries, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Section 304A of IPC was added to the case accordingly.

On the same day, another victim Pushpraj was shifted to AIIMS Hospital from GTB Hospital. As per preliminary information, the reason behind the fire seems to be a malfunctioning battery of the e-rickshaw.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

