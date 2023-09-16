Gaya district administration refuses permission for Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's event

The Gaya District Administration has refused permission for Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's event, which was scheduled to be held at the Mahabodhi Culture Center in Bodhgaya on September 16, 2023 at Gaya. The administration said that the organizers had initially sought permission to hold the event at the Magadh University campus, but later requested a change of venue to the Mahabodhi Culture Center.

After reviewing the situation, the Gaya district administration decided not to grant permission for the event, citing concerns about law and order. The administration said that lakhs of pilgrims from many states come to the Pitripaksha Mela, and the event could disrupt the smooth movement of pilgrims and lead to difficulties in crowd control.

"Administration and police reviewed and investigated the event of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, however, it was decided that lakhs of pilgrims from many states will be coming to the Pitripaksha Mela and due to the event of Sant Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, law and order can be disrupted," said officials. The administration also said that it was concerned about the safety of the pilgrims. The event was expected to attract a large crowd, and the administration was not confident that it could ensure the safety of everyone present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)