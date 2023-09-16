Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Pithoragarh next month  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand on October 11 and 12

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Twitter: @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand on October 11 and 12, BJP leaders said on Saturday. BJP state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said that the Prime Minister is likely to have an overnight stay at Narayan Ashram on October 11 and visit Gunji, a border village in Pithoragarh, the next day.

He said PM Modi will also spend some time at Adi Kailash viewpoint. The Prime Minister had offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham in the state in October last year.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

