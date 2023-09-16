Left Menu

AP: DGP Rajendranath Reddy inspects security arrangements in Tirumala ahead of Brahmotsavam 

As the annual Tirumala Brahmotsavam is set to commence on September 18, the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, Rajendranath Reddy inspected the security arrangements in Tirumala on Saturday evening.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:37 IST
DGP Rajendranath Reddy inspects security arrangements in Tirumala ahead of Brahmotsavam  (Photo/TTDs Tirupati). Image Credit: ANI
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): As the annual Tirumala Brahmotsavam is set to commence on September 18, the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, Rajendranath Reddy inspected the security arrangements in Tirumala on Saturday evening. Top brass cops from both Police and TTD accompanied the State Police Chief in the inspection along four mada streets surrounding the temple.

The DGP viewed the Entry and Exit points at different galleries, the refilling system of devotees during Garuda Vahana Seva and also discussed the Bundobust arrangements for the visit of the CM of AP YS Jaganmohan Reddy on September 18 and 19 besides the security measures ensuring hassle-free Srivari Darshan and Vahana Darshan to the multitude of visiting pilgrims. Later a high-level security meeting was held within Seva Sadan 2 meeting hall.

After the meeting speaking to the media he said, parking facilities for 15 thousand vehicles in Tirumala, a Geo-tagging facility for children, Focus on crowd management, traffic management, the safety of VIPs and devotees, besides behaving politely towards the devotees and ensuring them hassle-free darshan is our priority. Security arrangements should be continuously monitored at Mada Streets, Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road", he maintained.

DIGs Rajasekhar Babu, Ravi Prakash, SPs Parameshwar Reddy, Tirumalesh, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and other sleuths from police and TTD were present. (ANI)

