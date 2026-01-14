Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Reece Prescod's Entry into Enhanced Games

British sprinter Reece Prescod, known for being the fourth-fastest British man over 100 metres, has sparked controversy by joining the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas. Unlike traditional events, these games allow athletes to take banned substances under medical supervision. UK Sport has expressed disappointment but acknowledges Prescod's difficult career decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:15 IST
Controversy Surrounds Reece Prescod's Entry into Enhanced Games

British sprinter Reece Prescod's decision to join the controversial Enhanced Games has faced significant criticism. However, UK Sport's Director of Performance and People, Kate Baker, expressed understanding of his motivations while also noting the games' opposition to Olympic values.

Prescod, who retired due to lack of sponsorship, has signed up for the Las Vegas event, which allows substances typically banned in sports. Although UK Athletics' Jack Buckner harshly criticized the decision, Baker expressed empathy for Prescod's situation, highlighting the financial lure of the Enhanced Games regardless of his commitment to clean competition.

Regarding potential Olympic participation, Baker did not dismiss the possibility for athletes involved in the Enhanced Games who refrain from using banned substances, although public funding may not be available. Prescod emphasized that his return is driven by financial opportunities rather than enhancements, as he seeks to continue his athletic career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India
2
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

 India
3
TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

 India
4
Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026