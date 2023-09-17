Arunachal Governor proposes using satellite data for enhancing agricultural and horticultural productions

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Saturday, according to an official statement. The two discussed developmental initiatives through the application of the latest accomplishments in science and technology.

The Governor emphasised using satellite data for enhancing agricultural and horticultural productions, monitoring progress in infrastructure development, including roads, and observing areas prone to landslides and floods. He requested the Union Minister for Earth Sciences to assist and facilitate the state government in providing real-time data.

The governor informed that many places in the state are frequently affected by heavy rains, thunderstorms, cyclonic wind, hailstorms, cloudbursts and floods. He suggested an observation centre in the state to share information and technologies of the earth system science for the socio-economic benefit of the society. The governor also suggested carrying out geophysical exploration to provide critical new information regarding the subsurface geology and mineral deposits in the state.

The Union minister was very positive and forthcoming in providing necessary assistance to the state. (ANI)

