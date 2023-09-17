Vice President, Lok Sabha Speaker greet PM Modi on his birthday, laud contribution to country's progress   

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings to the Prime Minister on his birthday and said he has been working with dedication for the progress of the country. Dhankhar said PM Modi's visionary leadership has steered the country to phenomenal progress.

He said in a post on X that PM Modi's legacy is etched in the annals of the nation's history. "Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji. Your visionary leadership, missionary spirit and exemplary execution have steered Bharat to phenomenal progress and epochal transformation. Your legacy is etched in the annals of our nation's history," he said.

The Vice President said that Bharat, home to one-sixth of humanity, "would ever cherish your commitment to inclusivity, public welfare and visionary outlook in sync with our civilisational ethos. May you be blessed with good health and happiness by the Almighty to be in service of Bharat in the years ahead," he added. Lok Sabha Speaker said PM Modi's efforts have helped establish India as a capable leader at the global level.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday. The spirit with which you are working for the progress of the country and the welfare of the world, it has established India as a capable leader at the global level. May God give you the strength to remain dedicated to serve the country with the same energy," Birla said. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that under PM Modi's leadership, the country has grown to unprecedented heights in all domains.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Under his exemplary leadership, Bharat has grown to unprecedented heights in all domains. May he be blessed with a long life & continue to serve Bharat Mata with devotion inspiring the youth of the nation," Naidu said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also wished the PM a long and healthy life.

"Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing him a long and healthy life," he said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also greeted the Prime Minister.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the Honorable Prime Minister of the country--Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish you a healthy life." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)