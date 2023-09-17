Anurag Thakur distributes fruits to patients on PM Modi's 73rd birthday

Union Minister Anurag Thakur distributed fruits to patients at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Himachal's Shimla on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd Birthday on Sunday. Thakur further talked to media personnel and extended his greetings to the Prime Minister.

"...Many congratulations to PM Modi on his birthday on behalf of Himachal Pradesh. His life is an inspiration for everyone... He spent every moment to serve the nation... He is on his way to make 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'... From our culture to heritage, he has placed India on the global platform... I am lucky to work in a government led by him... We distributed fruits to the patients in the hospital. We prayed for their health and they thanked PM Modi for giving Ayushman scheme..." he said. Earlier, on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to 'X', the President wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership. May you always lead a happy and healthy life and benefit the countrymen with your wonderful leadership". Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended birthday greetings to the PM and wished him good health and a long life.

UP CM, while calling PM Modi an “architect of new India”, said that the dedication and vision of PM Modi for building a 'developed India' is incomparable. “Happy birthday to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India', the dreamer of 'Developed India', committed towards 'One India - Best India', the most popular politician of the world, the famous Prime Minister of the country Shri @narendramodi ji,” Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

In addition, Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to 'X' to extend his greetings to the Prime Minister. "Heartfelt greetings to the most popular leader on the global stage, the architect of a harmonious, capable and powerful India, the flag bearer of Sanatan culture, who paved the way for public welfare on a large scale through development-oriented policies in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday", Dhami wrote.

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath that the country progress and establish new dimensions of development under your skilled leadership. May you always lead a long, healthy and prosperous life", he added. (ANI)

