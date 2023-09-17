Left Menu

CM Siddaramaiah hoists national flag on 'Kalyana Karnataka Utsav'

The state is celebrating September 17 as Kalyana Karnataka Utsava. The Hyderabad-Karnataka region was renamed as as Kalyana-Karnataka by the previous BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party goverment.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday unfurled national flag on the occasion of the 'Kalyana Karnataka Utsav' here in karnataka's Kalaburagi. The flag hoisting ceremony was held at DR Ground in Kalaburagi. The state is celebrating September 17 as Kalyana Karnataka Utsava. The Hyderabad-Karnataka region was renamed as as Kalyana-Karnataka by the previous BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party goverment.

On the occasion, CM Siddaramaiah also garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at SVP Chowk. CM in a tweet said that the region which was lagging behind in the development due to regional disparity, "today the people can see peaceful days".

"As a result of the commitment and concern shown by us to get 371 (J) special status for the Hyderabad Karnataka region, which was lagging behind in the development path due to regional disparity, today the people of this region can see peaceful days. Welfare for Karnataka 371 (J) has been accorded special status," CM posted on X, formerly Twitter. Hyderabad Karnataka has been given special status by adding Article 371J to the Constitution of India.

This region was a part of the princely state of Hyderabad which was under Nizams. Even after independence, the region remained under Nizam as the last monarch of Hyderabad refused to integrate with India. He was later deposed off by invading Indian military on September 17, 1948, after which the province was merged with India. (ANI)

