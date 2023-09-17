“Deeply touched...”: PM Modi thanks his well-wishers for his birthday greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his well-wishers for greeting him on his 73rd birthday and said that he is "deeply touched" and "overwhelmed" by the special gesture. PM Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, and warm birthday wishes have been pouring in throughout the day.

"Deeply touched by the outpouring of wishes today from all over India and the world. I thank each and every person who has shared their wishes. Overwhelmed to see so many people engaging in selfless social work on this day. Every gesture is special and strengthens our collective spirit," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityananth also extended their wishes to the Prime Minister. Leaders from across the political spectrum, including from Congress, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT), extended birthday wishes.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. Congress President Mallikarju Kharge, in his post on 'X' also wished PM Modi good health and long life.

"My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said. Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended his greetings, saying, "Birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I pray for your good health and long life".

Meanwhile, the 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader also extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wished the Prime Minister continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. The Dalai Lama in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, wished him "continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday conveyed her birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday via a special message shared on the social media platform 'X'. In her post, Meloni referred to PM Modi as a dear friend dedicated to shaping the future.

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also extended his greetings to PM Modi and wished him good health and happiness. Jugnauth posted on X, "Heartiest wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May him be blessed with good health and happiness. I have no doubt that his staunch resolve to serve his Nation and uplift partners will remain as steady as ever. @narendramodi"

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished PM Modi on his birthday. "Many greetings on the birthday honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead," Sachin said on X. (

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a special post on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK penned a note, which read, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes." Not only King Khan but Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and many others from the film industry posted birthday wishes for PM Modi on their respective social media handle.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to the new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. Prime Minister then officially unveiled Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

He also launched the new PM Vishwakarma scheme -- a scheme for individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. He had announced the scheme in his Independence Day address this year from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (ANI)

