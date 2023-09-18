Left Menu

TCS launches digital solution for life cycle assessment and reporting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:57 IST
TCS launches digital solution for life cycle assessment and reporting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced the launch of a life cycle assessment (LCA) tool that computes environmental impact across product lines.

The tool, built in collaboration with PRé Sustainability, is based on open-source technologies and a cloud-agnostic architecture so it can be easily deployed across different cloud platforms, the IT major said in a statement.

TCS Product Life Cycle Profiler enables simultaneous LCA for all products originating from a specific manufacturing facility, offering a comprehensive view of the impact from materials, transportation, suppliers, energy consumption, and processes.

It computes environmental impact across multiple dimensions, beyond greenhouse gas emissions, from human toxicity and water use to ozone depletion and particulate matter – and highlights impact hotspots to alert the organization to possible changes.

“TCS Product Life Cycle Profiler will help our clients identify the changes they need to make their product value chains more sustainable and advance their climate goals,” TCS Global Head for Strategic Capabilities Group Suranjan Chatterjee said.

PRé Sustainability Managing Director and CEO Eric Mieras said, “Our partnership with TCS addresses the need for customers to have reliable and transparent environmental footprint information for products at scale.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023