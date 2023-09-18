Left Menu

Samhi Hotels IPO subscribed 5.33 times on last day of bidding

The Initial Public Offering IPO of Samhi Hotels was subscribed 5.33 times on the last day of bidding on Monday. Samhi acquires and builds primary hotels and thereafter renovates, rebrands and rerates the property and runs it.JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company were the managers to the offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:27 IST
Samhi Hotels IPO subscribed 5.33 times on last day of bidding
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels was subscribed 5.33 times on the last day of bidding on Monday. The Rs 1,370-crore initial share sale received bids for 33,30,05,911 shares against 6,25,29,831 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 8.82 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got 1.22 times subscription.

The category for retail individual investors was subscribed 1.11 times. The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and offer for sale of up to 13,500,000 equity shares.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 119-126 a share.

Gurugram-based Samhi Hotels earlier said it mopped up Rs 616.54 crore from anchor investors.

In a pre-IPO placement, external investor Blue Chandra had sold 10.32 million shares, or 8.4 per cent of its stake, to renowned investor Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Kela, along with Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund and TIMF Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 130 crore. Samhi acquires and builds primary hotels and thereafter renovates, rebrands and rerates the property and runs it.

JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023