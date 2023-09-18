Delhi Sessions court to hear anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler

The Principal and District judge of Rouse Avenue court on Monday assigned the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case to the court of sessions for further proceedings. The matter has been listed on Wednesday for hearing.

The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler in May this year. This case pertains to the alleged killings of three Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area in 1984. Principal and District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna assigned the case to the court of special CBI judge Vikas Dhull for hearing.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand after scrutiny of documents had committed the case to the court of district judge on September 11. On August 5, Tytler appeared before the court against the summons issued by the court after taking Cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet. Thereafter, he appeared through video conferencing.

Earlier, he was granted anticipatory bail on August 4 by the sessions court after hearing his bail application. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on May 20. This case is connected with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash. Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others. During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning & looting of shops. (ANI)

