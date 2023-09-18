Left Menu

UP CM Yogi encourages blood donors at BJYM's Blood Donation Camp

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Blood donation is the biggest donation and there is a need to make the society aware of this so that people come forward to donate blood voluntarily, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made these remarks while inaugurating the Blood Donation Camp organised at Guru Shri Gorakshanath Blood Bank as a part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwara to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in which members and volunteers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) participated.

Boosting the morale of the youth, who donated blood, CM Yogi said, "A number of individuals abstain from donating blood due to a lack of knowledge, even though any healthy individual can donate blood without facing any difficulties. Lack of voluntary blood donations often gives rise to illegal and unethical practices to get blood posing a bigger hazard to public health." Emphasising that raising awareness about blood donation in society can serve as a major preventive exercise to ward off diseases, CM added, "Every healthy person should donate blood at regular intervals to assist those in need and contribute to the betterment of humanity.”

He further informed that in 2005, a blood bank was established at Guru Shri Gorakshanath Hospital, but at that time, there was no blood separator system in place. However, with the availability of a blood separator, it has become possible to separate and provide platelets, plasma, and other components to patients as per the need. This development has brought significant relief to patients in need, he pointed out. Seva Pakhwara is being celebrated from September 17 to October 2 to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the blood donation program is a part of the same, he said, adding that under the leadership of PM Modi, the new India is becoming a superpower of the world and the whole world is watching the potential and increasing prestige of India on global platforms with the leadership of G-20.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke to the donors, encouraged them and took pictures with them at the event. During this, Guru Gorakshanath Blood Bank in-charge Awadhesh Aggarwal, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dharmendra Singh, Regional President Sahajanand Rai, District President Yudhishthir Singh, District Incharge Ajay Singh Gautam, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, BJYM District President Satyarth Mishra, Satyendra Sinha and Rahul Srivastava were present among others. (ANI)

