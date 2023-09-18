Left Menu

Ivory case: Actor Mohanlal gets respite as HC stays trial proceedings in lower court 

The High Court Justice PV Kunhikrishnan stayed the proceedings in the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s court in Perumbavoor for six months on the plea of the actor and other defendants in the case

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:35 IST
Ivory case: Actor Mohanlal gets respite as HC stays trial proceedings in lower court 
Actor Mohanlal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Mohanlal on Monday got respite in the ivory possession case as the High Court of Kerala stayed the proceedings pending in a lower court. The High Court Justice PV Kunhikrishnan stayed the proceedings in the Judicial First Class Magistrate's court in Perumbavoor for six months on the plea of the actor and other defendants in the case.

The Perumbavoor Court had earlier rejected the government's plea to withdraw the case. The court had also ordered that the accused including Mohanlal should face trial and appear in person on November 3. In the plea, the state government had argued that the case was of no public interest.

The Magistrate court accepted the plea of ​​the petitioners that the government cannot make a decision only on behalf of an individual. Mohanlal claimed that the ivory was given to him as a gift. The government's position was that the tusk of the captive elephants was kept and therefore the Forest Wildlife Act was not applicable to Mohanlal. The court rejected these arguments.

In 2011, ivory was seized from the actor's house in Kochi during an inspection by the Income Tax Department. He was booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. The case was later handed over to the Forest Department. The Forest Department had filed a charge sheet against the actor in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023