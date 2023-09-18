Delhi LG mandates geo-tagging of govt projects on online portal 

In a move aimed at curbing corruption, cost escalation and inordinate delays in the execution of civil works in various Delhi Government Departments, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has made it mandatory to geo-tag each and every project on an online portal developed by the IT Department of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi). According to the Raj Niwas officials, from now on, it will also be mandatory to upload before and after colour photographs of all such projects for evaluation and any payment to the contractors will only be made after their verification by the authorities.

This initiative would not only bring transparency, but will also be effective in checking misuse of funds, and corruption, and ensure quality and timely completion of the projects. Regular uploads in the form of photographs on the portal will also help in regular and timely monitoring of the projects by the concerned authorities. While approving the proposal of the Directorate of Vigilance to this effect, the LG noted that the IT Department of the GNCTD has developed a portal for monitoring the projects, but most of the Departments are not using it for monitoring their projects/ works.

The LG further directed that all HODs of the GNCTD shall ensure geo-tagging of all projects and works along with uploading of progress reports with colour photographs, mandatorily on the online portal developed by the IT Department of GNCTD in this regard (https://delhiemonitoring.calibrewebsol.com/), before release of any payment for any project/work. This, he noted, apart from serving the requirements of vigilance, will also enable the use of IT in the monitoring of the progress of works and related expenditures, which will help keep a strict vigil on the spending of Government money.

It may be noted that at present, geo-tagging and uploading of project status online has been made mandatory by several State Governments for their respective schemes. Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, as well as Union Ministries/ Departments for their schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram etc. have been using the technology of geo-tagging.

Geo-tagging of tangible assets by Government agencies of their projects under various schemes is done to check malpractices in the execution of projects/ works. (ANI)

