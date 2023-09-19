Left Menu

Miscreants open fire at a shop in Delhi; no injuries reported

The miscreants also fired one round in the air before fleeing from the scene, police said.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 10:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at a shop in Eastern Delhi's New Usmanpur, police said. Police said no one was injured in the firing incident.

During the preliminary probe leading up to the crime, police learnt that three people came on a motorcycle. "Two got down. One of them fired 3 rounds. Two shots were fired at the shop". The shop was open but one one was injured. The shots were aimed at the front glass doors of the shop, as per police.

The miscreants also fired one round in the air before fleeing from the scene, police said. Police said they received a Police Control Room call on September 18 at 9:45 pm about the firing incident.

Police said by the time they reached the spot, the miscreants had fled. "The shop owner and employees are being examined," police said, adding a crime team was called in to inspect the scene.

Police said that CCTV footage in the vicinity are being scanned to identify the culprits, adidng that the reason behind the incident is being ascertained. "Further investigation in the case is in progress," police said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

