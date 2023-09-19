"New Parliament will fulfill PM's dream of Naya Bharat": BJP MP Deepak Prakash

Ahead of the start of the special parliament session in the new building in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Deepak Prakash said on Tuesday that the new Parliament building will fulfill the dreams of 'Naya Bharat', envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It will fulfill the dream of 'Naya Bharat', the dream which was imagined by Prime Minister Modi. We are fortunate to witness this. It will also signify the aspirations of the 140 crore Bharatiyas. We are grateful to PM Modi", Prakash told ANI.

The lawmakers from both houses of the Parliament will hold a joint sitting in the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by PM Modi, earlier this year. Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Speaking about the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that it served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India's independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence. In the journey of 75 years, PM Modi said, the House has created the best of the conventions and traditions which has seen the contribution of all and witnessed by all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the emotional moment of his entering the Parliament as an MP for the first time in 2014, saying he bowed down to honour the temple of democracy and could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family would be able to enter the Parliament. BJP MP, Pratap Chandra Sarangi also spoke to ANI over the commencement of the session in the new parliament building.

"This is a historic moment. We will always cherish this. Yesterday, PM Modi gave an inspiring speech in the old building. From Pandit Nehru to Sardar Patel, we will always remember the contribution made by them in the development of the country", Sarangi said. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Monday approved the Women's Reservation Bill, sources said on Monday. The meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi.

In this regard, the Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications took to X and said, "The Congress party has been demanding the implementation of women's reservation for a long time. We welcome the Union Cabinet decision reportedly coming forward and look forward to the details of the Bill." (ANI) .

