RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:41 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is said to be 130 years old.

According to the temple authorities, the deity of Lord Ganesha was incepted by Shri Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai way back when they lost their only son to the plague epidemic and hence it is called Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The ten-day-long celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi began today. Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to the countrymen! Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In another 'X' post, he wrote, "Greetings to my family members across the country on Ganesh Chaturthi. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!". Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to 'X and extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. I pray to 'Vighnaharta- Shri Ganpati Bappa' for your good luck", Shah wrote in an 'X' post. Meanwhile, a morning 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Maharashtra's Mumbai as the celebration of Ganeshotsava began today.

Even as a festive cheer was palpable in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, people were busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangolis and bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes. Markets and streets bustled with people trying to make last-minute purchases for the festival.

Shopowners made robust sales of decorative materials, lights, lamps, crockery and clothes while vendors sold flower garlands, fruits, sweets and 'Matoli' items such as betel nuts, local citrus fruits, coconuts and incense. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

