PM's decision always in national interest, will support it: CM Shinde amid Women's Reservation Bill buzz

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:53 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be welcomed once it is taken officially, amid speculation that the women's reservation bill may be tabled in Parliament.

''Whatever decision the Prime Minister takes, it is in the interest of the country. We will welcome the decision once it is taken officially. Let it happen first,'' Shinde told reporters after the installation of the Lord Ganesh idol at his official residence Varsha in Mumbai.

The chief minister said his government goes out of its way and at times tweaks rules to help farmers.

''Farmers who lost their crops due to any natural calamity have been given more assistance than the prescribed one in the government rules. We, at times, broke or bent rules to give (financial) assistance to farmers. ''Earlier, aid used to be given to farmers having less than two hectares of land. We increased the limit to three hectares,” he said.

