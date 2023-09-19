Inter-state drug trafficking syndicate busted in Delhi; Rs 1.5 cr worth heroin seized

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended one drug trafficker and busted an inter-state illegal drug syndicate spanning states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Manipur. The accused, identified as 31-year-old Juned Khan alias Juber, hailing from Bairam Nagar of Uttar Pradesh's Bilaspur was arrested from Ghazipur Shamshan Ghat with 1.541 kilograms of heroin, valued at over Rs 1.5 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Additionally, the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been impounded. The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by Sub-Inspector Sukhraj, indicating that Juned Khan alias Juber, a drug supplier from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, would be delivering a substantial consignment of heroin in the national capital.

Acting swiftly, police set up a trap at the specified location and apprehended Juned Khan. A case has been registered in this regard under Section 21/25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During interrogation, Juned Khan confessed that he became involved in the illegal drug trade in 2016 when he came into contact with a person named Ishrat, residing in Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh. Ishrat further introduced him to the business of heroin trafficking. The duo then began operating in the drug trade, supplying heroin to various areas in Bareilly. Khan got in touch two other individuals from Manipur involved in heroin distribution in Bareilly, who procured the contraband from Manipur. Following Ishrat's instructions, Khan travelled to Delhi to deliver the heroin in his vehicle.

Khan who studied till Class 12 previously worked as a construction labourer and said he ventured into the illegal drug trade around one and a half years ago, driven by the allure of quick financial gains. (ANI)

